Wall Street hits a lull after weak Intel results, mixed GDP report

REUTERS: U.S. stocks came under pressure on Friday, hit by weak results from Intel and Exxon Mobil, with mixed first-quarter GDP data adding to a somber mood.

The Commerce Department said gross domestic product rose at a 3.2 percent annualized rate, boosted by a smaller trade deficit and the largest accumulation of unsold goods since 2015 - temporary factors that are likely to reverse in the coming quarters.

The report also showed consumer and business spending slowed sharply, and investment in homebuilding contracted for a fifth straight quarter, giving it a weak tone.

"We had a pretty big beat on GDP today, but some underlying numbers are giving investors a pause on where they see future growth coming from given the consumer spending levels," said Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial.

"Earnings have largely been good, but there have been some misses, which investors are trying to make sense of and that's why we have this sideways move in markets."

Dragging down the three main indexes was Intel Corp, which slumped 10.4per cent after it cut its full-year revenue forecast and missed quarterly sales estimate for its key data center business.

Semiconductor stocks took a beating, with the Philadelphia chip index falling 1.52per cent, while the broader technology sector declined 0.67per cent.

Exxon Mobil Corp was down 2.7per cent as the company's quarterly profit missed estimates on lower oil and gas prices and weakness across its businesses.

Despite weak results from some marquee names, more than three-quarters of the 229 S&P 500 companies, which have reported so far, have topped earnings estimate, according to Refinitiv data.

The forecast for earnings growth has also improved to a 0.3per cent decline from a 2.3per cent drop estimated at the start of the quarter.

That, in part, has put the S&P 500 closer to an all-time high and pushed the Nasdaq to a record high on Wednesday. Stocks have rallied this year on hopes of a U.S.-China trade resolution and a turnaround in the Federal Reserve's stance to abandon further interest rate hikes this year.

At 12:48 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 12.56 points, or 0.05per cent, at 26,474.64, the S&P 500 was up 3.57 points, or 0.12per cent, at 2,929.74 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 4.37 points, or 0.05per cent, at 8,114.31.

Offering support to markets was Amazon.com Inc, which rose 1.3per cent after the e-commerce giant reported quarterly profit that doubled and beat estimates on soaring demand for its cloud and ad services.

Walt Disney Co rose 1.3per cent after Marvel Studios superhero spectacle "Avengers: Endgame" hauled in a record US$60 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices during its Thursday night debut.

Ford Motor Co surged 10.3per cent and was the biggest gainer on the S&P after the automaker posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings largely due to strong pickup truck sales in its core U.S. market.

Their shares drove a 0.6per cent gain in the consumer discretionary sector.

The energy sector fell 1.74per cent, the most among the three S&P sectors in the red, weighed down by lower crude prices and Exxon's downbeat results.

Mattel Inc jumped 4.1per cent after the toymaker beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue, as a more diverse range of Barbie dolls powered sales in the United States.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.99-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.67-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 33 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 59 new highs and 32 new lows.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)