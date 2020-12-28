Wall Street hits record high after Trump signs fiscal aid bill

Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs in early trading on Monday as President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited US$2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery, helping financial and energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 83.4 points, or 0.28per cent, at the open to 30,283.23. The S&P 500 rose 20.0 points, or 0.54per cent, at the open to 3,723.03, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 109.9 points, or 0.86per cent, to 12,914.641 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)