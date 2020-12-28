Wall Street hits record high after Trump signs fiscal aid bill

Business

Wall Street hits record high after Trump signs fiscal aid bill

Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs in early trading on Monday as President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited US$2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery, helping financial and energy stocks.

FILE PHOTO: Statue of George Washington at Federal Hall across Wall Street from New York Stock Exch
FILE PHOTO: A statue of George Washington stands as Federal Hall across Wall Street from the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs in early trading on Monday as President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited US$2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery, helping financial and energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 83.4 points, or 0.28per cent, at the open to 30,283.23. The S&P 500 rose 20.0 points, or 0.54per cent, at the open to 3,723.03, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 109.9 points, or 0.86per cent, to 12,914.641 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark