Wall Street hits record high at open on trade deal hopes, strong earnings

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday, as positive comments related to the U.S.-China trade talks and strong earnings from semiconductor industry bellwether Applied Materials put the S&P 500 and Dow on track to hit fresh highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.58 points, or 0.22per cent, at the open to 27,843.54.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.29 points, or 0.36per cent, at 3,107.92. The Nasdaq Composite gained 45.47 points, or 0.54per cent, to 8,524.48 at the opening bell.

