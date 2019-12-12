Wall Street hits records on reports of US-China trade deal

Business

Wall Street hits records on reports of US-China trade deal

Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs on Thursday following news that the United States had reached a "deal in principle" with China to resolve a trade war that has rattled markets for nearly two years.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

NEW YORK: Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs on Thursday following news that the United States had reached a "deal in principle" with China to resolve a trade war that has rattled markets for nearly two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 220.62 points, or 0.79per cent, to 28,131.92, the S&P 500 gained 26.93 points, or 0.86per cent, to 3,168.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.27 points, or 0.73per cent, to 8,717.32.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark