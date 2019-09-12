Wall Street hits session high on China interim trade deal report

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday after President Donald Trump said the United States would delay scheduled tariff hikes on billions worth of Chinese imports, cooling tensions that have battered financial markets over the last year.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes hit a session high on Thursday after a report that said President Donald Trump's advisers were considering offering an interim deal to China that would delay or potentially roll back some U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

At 10:19 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 109.87 points, or 0.40per cent, at 27,246.91, the S&P 500 was up 13.83 points, or 0.46per cent, at 3,014.76 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 64.03 points, or 0.78per cent, at 8,233.71.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)