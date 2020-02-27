Wall Street in correction territory on alarm over fast-spreading virus

Wall Street's main indexes slipped into correction territory minutes after the open on Thursday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China deepened worries about growth and corporate earnings.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes slipped into correction territory minutes after the open on Thursday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China deepened worries about growth and corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 431.59 points, or 1.60per cent, at the open to 26,526.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The S&P 500 opened lower by 53.85 points, or 1.73per cent, at 3,062.54. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 236.74 points, or 2.64per cent, to 8,744.03 at the opening bell.

The three indexes are now more than 10per cent below their record intraday highs hit earlier this month.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)