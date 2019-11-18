Wall Street inches higher after mixed US-China trade reports

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wall Street hovered around record levels on Monday after Washington's move to grant an extension for U.S. companies to do business with China's Huawei helped ease some concerns around U.S.-China trade relations.

NEW YORK: Wall Street's three main indexes eked out gains on Monday, barely extending record highs, as investors waited for concrete information on U.S.-China trade relations after mixed headlines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.26 points, or 0.11per cent, to 28,036.15, the S&P 500 gained 1.55 points, or 0.05per cent, to 3,122.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.11 points, or 0.11per cent, to 8,549.94.

