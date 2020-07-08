Wall Street inches up on recovery hopes despite jump in virus cases

U.S. stocks inched higher at the open on Wednesday as investors weighed early signs of an economic rebound against fears of another lockdown with surging coronavirus cases across the country.

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York
FILE PHOTO: Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.88 points, or 0.23per cent, at the open to 25,950.06. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.75 points, or 0.25per cent, at 3,153.07, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 65.46 points, or 0.63per cent, to 10,409.35 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Maju Samuel)

