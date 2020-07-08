Wall Street inches up on recovery hopes despite jump in virus cases

U.S. stocks inched higher at the open on Wednesday as investors weighed early signs of an economic rebound against fears of another lockdown with surging coronavirus cases across the country.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.88 points, or 0.23per cent, at the open to 25,950.06. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.75 points, or 0.25per cent, at 3,153.07, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 65.46 points, or 0.63per cent, to 10,409.35 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Maju Samuel)