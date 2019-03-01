Wall Street indexes ends up; Dow, S&P 500 break three-day losing streak

U.S. stock index futures bounced on Friday, setting up Wall Street's main indexes for gains at the open, with investors waiting for data on inflation and manufacturing activity.

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and Dow snapped three-day losing streaks on Friday as optimism about the prospects for a U.S.-China trade agreement overshadowed downbeat U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111.27 points, or 0.43 percent, to 26,027.27, the S&P 500 gained 19.29 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,803.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 62.82 points, or 0.83 percent, to 7,595.35.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)