Wall Street jumps 2 percent amid relief after US midterm elections

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks ended more than 2 percent higher on Wednesday with broad gains led by the technology and healthcare sectors as investors, relieved to have midterm elections behind them, made bets that a divided Congress would be good for equities.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 545.29 points, or 2.13 percent, to 26,180.3, the S&P 500 gained 58.36 points, or 2.12 percent, to 2,813.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 194.79 points, or 2.64 percent, to 7,570.75.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)