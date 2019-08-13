Wall Street jumps after US to delay some China tariffs

U.S. stocks turned sharply higher on Tuesday after the U.S. Trade Representative said additional tariffs on some Chinese goods, including cell phones and laptops, will be delayed to Dec. 15.

At 9:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 349.01 points, or 1.35per cent, at 26,246.72, and the S&P 500 was up 39.53 points, or 1.37per cent, at 2,922.62.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 135.74 points, or 1.73per cent, at 7,999.15.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)