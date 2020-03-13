Wall Street jumps after worst day since 1987

REUTERS: U.S. stock markets opened sharply higher on Friday after their worst daily selloff in more than three decades as investors hoped more fiscal easing would head off a global recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 773.20 points, or 3.65per cent, at the open to 21,973.82. The S&P 500 opened higher by 89.35 points, or 3.60per cent, at 2,569.99. The Nasdaq Composite gained 408.59 points, or 5.67per cent, to 7,610.39 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)