Wall Street jumps as trade deal hopes rise

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Thursday, as top negotiators from the United States and China meet for the first time since late July to try to hammer out a deal to end the 15-month long trade war.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after President Donald Trump confirmed he would meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday for further trade talks, adding to optimism following a report that China was willing to reach a deal.

At 9:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 152.65 points, or 0.58per cent, at 26,498.66, while the S&P 500 was up 16.28 points, or 0.56per cent, at 2,935.68. The Nasdaq Composite was up 49.44 points, or 0.63per cent, at 7,953.18.

Trump confirmed the two sides will be meeting again on Friday. South China Morning Post had reported earlier that the Chinese delegation, headed by Liu He, planned to leave Washington on Thursday.

Separately, Liu He said Beijing was willing to reach an agreement with Washington to prevent any further escalation in the trade war, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.85 points, or 0.03per cent, at 2,918.55. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.82 points, or 0.01per cent, to 7,904.56 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.66 points, or 0.11per cent, at the open to 26,317.35.

