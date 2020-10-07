Wall Street jumps at open, shaking off Trump's stimulus shock

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday after President Donald Trump's abrupt call to end stimulus talks sent Wall Street tumbling in the previous session, while shares of Levi Strauss surged following a surprise quarterly profit.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes jumped 1per cent shortly after the open on Wednesday, recouping losses from the previous session triggered by President Donald Trump's abrupt call to end stimulus talk, while Levi Strauss hit a four-month high after posting a surprise quarterly profit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 198.60 points, or 0.72per cent, at the open to 27,971.36.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The S&P 500 opened higher by 23.61 points, or 0.70per cent, at 3,384.56, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 117.07 points, or 1.05per cent, to 11,271.68 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)