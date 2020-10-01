Wall Street jumps at open on stimulus hopes

Wall Street's main indexes were set to jump on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors remained hopeful of a new coronavirus fiscal aid package, while data showed weekly jobless claims hovered at recession levels.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 158.93 points, or 0.57per cent, at the open to 27,940.63.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.87 points, or 0.68per cent, at 3,385.87, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 124.49 points, or 1.11per cent, to 11,291.99 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)