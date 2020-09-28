Wall Street kicks off week on high note as tech, bank shares gain

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as hopes of a global economic recovery were supported by data showing continued growth in China's industrial profits, while beaten down shares of banking and travel firms bounced.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks surged on Monday, bouncing back from the longest weekly losing streak in a year for the S&P 500 and the Dow, with technology, banks and travel shares leading the advance.

All of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors rose in early trading, while the S&P 500 banks index jumped 2.1per cent and was on track for its best day in one month.

Travel-related shares including Delta Air Lines , United Airlines and American Airlines Group Inc rose between 2.5per cent and 3per cent.

American Airlines Group Inc said on Friday that it secured a US$5.5 billion Treasury loan and could tap up to US$2 billion more in October depending on the allocation of extra funds under a US$25 billion loan package for airlines.

"Traders tend to gravitate toward those groups that are most oversold because they have the greatest upside potential," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA in New York, referring to banks and travel-related stocks.

Worries over rising coronavirus cases and waning hopes of more fiscal stimulus have led to a spike in market volatility in the past few weeks, and analysts expect trading to remain choppy in the run-up to the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Optimism spilled over from Asian markets after data over the weekend showed profit at China's industrial firms rose for a fourth straight month in August.

"All of this data reminds investors that we're not headed for a new bear market or a new recession," Stovall said.

At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 352.90 points, or 1.30per cent, at 27,526.86 and the S&P 500 was up 38.95 points, or 1.18per cent, at 3,337.41. The Nasdaq Composite was up 122.90 points, or 1.13per cent, at 11,036.46.

Shares of technology-related stocks, which bore the brunt of a selloff earlier this month, were higher, with Facebook Inc , Alphabet Inc , Amazon.com Inc , Apple Inc and Netflix Inc all adding about 1per cent.

Boeing shares rose 5.0per cent after Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson said the agency was set to conduct a 737 MAX evaluation flight this week, a key milestone as the planemaker aims for approval to resume flight.

Devon Energy Corp rose 4.5per cent after the oil and gas producer said it would buy peer WPX Energy Inc for US$2.56 billion. WPX Energy shares jumped 7.3per cent.

Uber Technologies Inc rose 3.8per cent after the ride-hailing firm won a legal bid to restore its London operating licence, which was taken away over safety concerns.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 7.56-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.52-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 3 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 4 new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)