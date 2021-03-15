Wall Street muted at open as focus turns to Fed

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Monday on optimism over a stimulus-fueled snapback in economic activity ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting this week.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes were subdued on Monday after logging their best week in six, as investors geared up for the Federal Reserve's meeting this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.2 points, or 0.06per cent, at the open to 32798.84. The S&P 500 fell 0.4 points, or 0.01per cent, at the open to 3942.96, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.6 points, or 0.03per cent, to 13323.472 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)