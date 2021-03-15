Wall Street muted at open as focus turns to Fed

Business

Wall Street muted at open as focus turns to Fed

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Monday on optimism over a stimulus-fueled snapback in economic activity ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting this week.

FILE PHOTO: A Wall St. street sign is seen near the NYSE in New YorkNYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO: A Wall St. street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes were subdued on Monday after logging their best week in six, as investors geared up for the Federal Reserve's meeting this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.2 points, or 0.06per cent, at the open to 32798.84. The S&P 500 fell 0.4 points, or 0.01per cent, at the open to 3942.96, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.6 points, or 0.03per cent, to 13323.472 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark