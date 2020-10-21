Wall Street muted with eyes on stimulus

Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Wednesday as investors watched for signs that Washington could be close to agreeing on the next coronavirus aid package to support a fragile economic recovery.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Wednesday as investors watched for signs that Washington could be close to agreeing on the next coronavirus aid package to support a fragile economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.13 points, or 0.13per cent, at the open to 28,270.66. The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.21 points, or 0.09per cent, at 3,439.91, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 13.90 points, or 0.12per cent, to 11,530.39 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)