Wall Street near flat as mixed economic data signal caution

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks barely budged on Monday, with gains in shares of Apple Inc offset by mixed economic data that added to caution over the prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.19 points, or 0.06per cent, to 26,950.26, the S&P 500 lost 0.28 points, or 0.01per cent, to 2,991.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.21 points, or 0.06per cent, to 8,112.46.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)