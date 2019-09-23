Wall Street near flat as mixed economic data signal caution
U.S. stocks were higher in late afternoon trading on Monday, helped by gains in shares of Apple Inc, though mixed economic cues in the face of a prolonged U.S.-China trade war limited the advance.
NEW YORK: U.S. stocks barely budged on Monday, with gains in shares of Apple Inc offset by mixed economic data that added to caution over the prolonged U.S.-China trade war.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.19 points, or 0.06per cent, to 26,950.26, the S&P 500 lost 0.28 points, or 0.01per cent, to 2,991.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.21 points, or 0.06per cent, to 8,112.46.
