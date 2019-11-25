Wall Street notches record highs on renewed trade optimism

Apple Inc and semiconductor stocks powered the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record highs on Monday, after a report signaled that the United States and China were nearing a trade truce, with sentiment also buoyed by a raft of mega deals.

NEW YORK: Each of Wall Street's three major averages kicked off the trading week by closing at records on Monday as signs pointed to progress between the United States and China on a trade truce, while a round of merger deals also helped buoy sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 189.77 points, or 0.68per cent, to 28,065.39, the S&P 500 gained 23.27 points, or 0.75per cent, to 3,133.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 112.60 points, or 1.32per cent, to 8,632.49.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)