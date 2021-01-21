Wall Street opens at near record highs on vaccine, stimulus optimism
REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened near record highs on Thursday as investors counted on more pandemic relief and speedy vaccine roll-outs under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a weakening labor market recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.6 points, or 0.03per cent, at the open to 31198.01. The S&P 500 rose 5.6 points, or 0.15per cent, at the open to 3857.46, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 64.2 points, or 0.48per cent, to an all-time high of 13521.476 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)