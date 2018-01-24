Wall Street opens at record as industrials, healthcare gain

U.S. stock futures pointed to a positive open for Wall Street on Wednesday as a string of earnings from industrial giants buoyed market sentiment.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened at record levels on Wednesday following a spate of earnings reports from companies such as General Electric, Abbott Labs and United Technologies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 85.89 points, or 0.33 percent, to 26,296.7. The S&P 500 gained 7.1 points, or 0.250077 percent, to 2,846.23. The Nasdaq Composite added 14.48 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,474.77.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)