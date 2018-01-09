Wall Street opens at record high

U.S. stock futures edged higher on Tuesday, keeping alive Wall Street's 2018 winning streak that is powered by robust economic data and expectations of earnings boost from corporate tax cuts.

REUTERS: Wall Street's major indexes opened at record levels on Tuesday, keeping alive the 2018 rally that is powered by robust economic data and expectations of strong quarterly earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.86 points, or 0.16 percent, to 25,322.86. The S&P 500 gained 3.78 points, or 0.137569 percent, to 2,751.49. The Nasdaq Composite added 17.27 points, or 0.24 percent, to 7,174.66.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)