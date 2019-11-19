Wall Street opens at record high as trade optimism persists

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as investors turned optimistic that Washington and Beijing would agree on a deal to end a bruising trade war that is posing one of the biggest risks to global economic growth.

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: Wall Street's main stock indexes opened at record highs on Tuesday on continued optimism that the United States and China would put an end to their damaging trade war, despite a slide in retail stocks after dour forecasts from Home Depot and Kohl's.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43.54 points, or 0.16per cent, at the open to 28,079.76.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.42 points, or 0.17per cent, at 3,127.45. The Nasdaq Composite gained 28.08 points, or 0.33per cent, to 8,578.02 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

