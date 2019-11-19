Wall Street opens at record high as trade optimism persists

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as investors turned optimistic that Washington and Beijing would agree on a deal to end a bruising trade war that is posing one of the biggest risks to global economic growth.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main stock indexes opened at record highs on Tuesday on continued optimism that the United States and China would put an end to their damaging trade war, despite a slide in retail stocks after dour forecasts from Home Depot and Kohl's.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43.54 points, or 0.16per cent, at the open to 28,079.76.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.42 points, or 0.17per cent, at 3,127.45. The Nasdaq Composite gained 28.08 points, or 0.33per cent, to 8,578.02 at the opening bell.

