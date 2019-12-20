Wall Street opens at record high as trade optimism persists

U.S. stock index futures ticked to fresh record highs on Friday as investors stayed optimistic that Washington and Beijing would sign a long-awaited trade treaty early in the new year.

REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes opened at record highs on Friday amid optimism over a further winding down in Sino-U.S. trade tensions, starting with an interim deal due to be inked in January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 231.68 points, or 0.82per cent, at the open to 28,608.64.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.96 points, or 0.56per cent, at 3,223.33. The Nasdaq Composite gained 24.62 points, or 0.28per cent, to 8,911.84 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)