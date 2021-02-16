Wall Street opens at record high on stimulus, recovery bets

U.S. stock index futures hit record highs on Tuesday with investors piling into economically sensitive stocks such as energy and banks on hopes of more fiscal aid to lift the world's biggest economy from a coronavirus-driven slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.7 points, or 0.04per cent, at the open to 31472.08. The S&P 500 rose 4.8 points, or 0.12per cent, at the open to 3939.61​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 56.7 points, or 0.40per cent, to 14152.215 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)