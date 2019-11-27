Wall Street opens at record highs on trade optimism, upbeat data

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Wednesday, as optimism around trade talks continued, while investors waited for crucial domestic economic indicators in a holiday-shortened week.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes notched fresh record highs at the open on Wednesday, as latest data pointed to a resilient domestic economy and investors remained optimistic about a resolution to the prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.79 points, or 0.12per cent, at the open to 28,156.47. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.97 points, or 0.16per cent, at 3,145.49, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 21.66 points, or 0.25per cent, to 8,669.60 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)