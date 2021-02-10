Wall Street opens at record levels ahead of Powell talk

Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Wednesday, supported by positive earnings updates, while investors looked to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on the pace of an economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.2 points, or 0.17per cent, at the open to 31428.02. The S&P 500 rose 9.6 points, or 0.24per cent, at the open to 3920.78​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 85.6 points, or 0.61per cent, to 14093.347 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)