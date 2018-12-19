Wall Street opens flat; Fed in focus

U.S. stock index futures climbed 0.8 percent on Wednesday, with investors hoping the Federal Reserve will give them an early Christmas present by signaling fewer rate hikes given the turmoil in financial markets and rising fears of a recession.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday, ahead of a highly awaited Federal Reserve announcement where the central bank is expected to signal fewer rate hikes given the turmoil in financial markets and rising fears of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.69 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 23,693.33.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.89 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,547.05. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.32 points, or 0.09 percent, to 6,777.59 at the opening bell.

