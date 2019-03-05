Wall Street opens flat, investors focus on trade talks

U.S. stock futures ticked higher on Tuesday, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 posted their biggest drop in nearly a month, as investors hoped for an U.S.-China trade deal as early as this month.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday, as investors awaited fresh developments in the U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.42 points, or 0.04 percent, at the open to 25,829.07.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.60 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,794.41. The Nasdaq Composite gained 4.73 points, or 0.06 percent, to 7,582.29 at the opening bell.

