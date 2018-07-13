Wall Street opens flat after banks report mixed results

U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday as robust results from JP Morgan aided sentiment at a time of continuing fear over the trade conflict between the United States and China.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks were flat on Friday, as gains in technology stocks offset losses in banks, as the three big Wall Street banks kicked off what is expected to be a strong corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.18 points, or 0.00 percent, at the open to 24,926.07. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.36 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,796.93. The Nasdaq Composite gained 3.71 points, or 0.05 percent, to 7,827.62 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)