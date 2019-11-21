Wall Street opens flat after conflicting signals on trade

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Thursday, as mixed signals on trade and a row between Washington and Beijing over the Hong Kong protests fanned concerns about the timing of a deal to end their prolonged tariff dispute.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.81 points, or 0.00per cent, at the open to 27,820.28.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.03 points, or 0.00per cent, at 3,108.49. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.14 points, or 0.01per cent, to 8,527.87 at the opening bell.

