Wall Street opens flat after mixed earnings from industrials

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday after a record-setting rally in the previous session, weighed down by mixed results from industrial bellwethers Boeing and Caterpillar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.83 points, or 0.01per cent, at the open to 26,652.56. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.32 points, or 0.01per cent, at 2,934.00. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.06 points, or 0.03per cent, to 8,122.88 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)