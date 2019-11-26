Wall Street opens flat after mixed retail earnings

U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Tuesday, a day after Wall Street closed at record highs, as investors waited for the latest on the trade talks between the United States and China.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main stock indexes opened flat on Tuesday, after closing at record highs in the previous session, with a handful of retailers reporting mixed results ahead of the latest batch of consumer confidence data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 14.28 points, or 0.05per cent, at the open to 28,080.75, while the S&P 500 opened higher by 1.21 points, or 0.04per cent, at 3,134.85. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.91 points, or 0.03per cent, to 8,635.40 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)