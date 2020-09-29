Wall Street opens flat ahead of first presidential debate

Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Tuesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the first presidential debate, while awaiting a reading on consumer confidence.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Tuesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the first presidential debate, while awaiting a reading on consumer confidence.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.82 points, or 0.09per cent, at the open to 27,560.24. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.68 points, or 0.02per cent, at 3,350.92, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.52 points, or 0.08per cent, to 11,109.00 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)