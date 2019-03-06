Wall Street opens flat amid lack of catalysts

U.S. stock futures were subdued on Wednesday in the absence of fresh developments on trade, with investors taking a step back after a strong run in equities since the start of the year.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.13 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 25,818.76. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.62 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,790.27. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.98 points, or 0.01 percent, to 7,575.38 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

