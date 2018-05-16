Wall Street opens flat as gains in retail stocks offset losses in energy shares

Wall Street was set to open little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of a surge in bond yields, while growing doubts about the U.S.-North Korea summit also weighed.

REUTERS: Wall Street opened little changed on Wednesday as gains in retail stocks led by Macy's offset losses in energy and financial shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.91 points, or 0.06 percent, at the open to 24,722.32. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.17 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,712.62. The Nasdaq Composite gained 4.59 points, or 0.06 percent, to 7,356.22 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)