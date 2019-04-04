Wall Street opens flat as growth worries linger, trade talks in focus

U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday following a recent run of gains, as lack of fresh developments on trade talks with China and worries about global economic growth kept risk appetite in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.71 points, or 0.02per cent, at the open to 26,213.42.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.59 points, or 0.02per cent, at 2,873.99. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.30 points, or 0.02per cent, to 7,894.26 at the opening bell.

