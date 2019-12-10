Wall Street opens flat as Netflix, JPM losses overshadow trade hopes

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Tuesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a looming U.S. tariff deadline on Chinese goods that could possibly derail any progress made in trade talks between the world's top two economies.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes were little changed at the open on Tuesday, with losses in Netflix and JPMorgan overshadowing a report that the United States and China were planning to delay a new round of tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.95 points, or 0.03per cent, at the open to 27,900.65. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.60 points, or 0.02per cent, at 3,135.36. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.73 points, or 0.02per cent, to 8,623.56 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)