Wall Street opens flat as record-setting rally runs out of steam

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened largely flat on Wednesday as markets took a breather from a record-setting spree, while FedEx plunged after it cut its annual profit forecast for the second time this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.28 points, or 0.09per cent, at the open to 28,291.44. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.69 points, or 0.08per cent, at 3,195.21. The Nasdaq Composite gained 11.29 points, or 0.13per cent, to 8,834.65 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)