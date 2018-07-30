Wall Street opens flat as tech losses offset energy, Caterpillar gains

Business

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as weakness in tech stocks offset gains in energy companies which rose on the back of higher oil prices and as industrials got a lift from Caterpillar's upbeat quarterly earnings.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.74 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 25,439.32. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.18 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,819.00. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.15 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,735.27 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

