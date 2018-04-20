Wall Street opens flat on tech, oil weakness

U.S. stock index futures nudged higher on Friday following strong earnings from industrial heavyweights General Electric and Honeywell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.50 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 24,657.39. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.57 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,692.56. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.41 points, or 0.24 percent, to 7,220.64 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)