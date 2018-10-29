Wall Street opens higher, bounces back after steep sell-off

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, bouncing back from a steep sell-off last week, helped by gains in auto stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.67 points, or 0.53 percent, at the open to 24,818.98.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 23.96 points, or 0.90 percent, at 2,682.65. The Nasdaq Composite gained 105.21 points, or 1.47 percent, to 7,272.42 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)