Wall Street opens higher, US-China trade talks in focus

U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Thursday, as investors awaited more details on the progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations amid lingering fears of slowing economic growth.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, helped by gains in technology and consumer discretionary companies, while investors awaited more details on the progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.73 points, or 0.26 percent, at the open to 25,693.32.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.03 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,809.40. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.69 points, or 0.22 percent, to 7,660.07 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)