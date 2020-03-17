Wall Street opens higher after biggest rout since 1987

U.S. stock index futures were lower on Tuesday following Wall Street's steepest fall since 1987 in the previous session, as rising business disruptions in an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic fanned worries over its economic damage.

REUTERS: The main U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday, a day after their biggest drop since the 1987 crash, as efforts to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus upended parts of the economy and dampened business sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 298.53 points, or 1.48per cent, at the open to 20,487.05.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 39.53 points, or 1.66per cent, at 2,425.66. The Nasdaq Composite gained 167.41 points, or 2.42per cent, to 7,072.00 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)