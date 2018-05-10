Wall Street opens higher after CPI data misses forecast

Wall Street was higher on Thursday as a weaker-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices in April cooled inflation fears.

FILE PHOTO: People walk on Wall Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.12 points, or 0.20 percent, at the open to 24,591.66. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.23 points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,705.02. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.00 points, or 0.22 percent, to 7,355.90 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

