Wall Street opens higher after CPI data misses forecast

REUTERS: Wall Street was higher on Thursday as a weaker-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices in April cooled inflation fears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.12 points, or 0.20 percent, at the open to 24,591.66. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.23 points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,705.02. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.00 points, or 0.22 percent, to 7,355.90 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)