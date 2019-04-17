Wall Street opens higher after encouraging China data, earnings

U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Wednesday, buoyed by upbeat economic data from China, but gains were capped by disappointing quarterly reports from Netflix and IBM.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, as upbeat economic data from China and a jump in Qualcomm shares sparked gains in chipmakers, with sentiment also lifted by largely positive earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.87 points, or 0.06per cent, at the open to 26,468.53. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.98 points, or 0.31per cent, at 2,916.04. The Nasdaq Composite gained 44.74 points, or 0.56per cent, to 8,044.97 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)