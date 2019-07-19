Wall Street opens higher after Microsoft's beat, rate cut euphoria

U.S. stock futures inched higher on Friday as strong results for Microsoft's cloud business fed into a bullish mood following signs from New York Fed President John Williams that the U.S. central bank was set to cut interest rates this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.41 points, or 0.09per cent, at the open to 27,246.38.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.15 points, or 0.31per cent, at 3,004.26. The Nasdaq Composite gained 34.10 points, or 0.42per cent, to 8,241.34 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)